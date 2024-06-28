High riding Zim Saints meet equally buoyant Mainline

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

HIGH-Riding former Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Zimbabwe Saints are tomorrow set to play-host to equally buoyant Mainline at White City in what promises to be an exciting tie.

Last weekend, Chauya Chikwata beat the league’s seasoned campaigners Bosso90 2-1while Plumtree based Mainline played a one all draw against newcomers Zebra Revolution.

Saints go into the match placed on position two with 18 points, nine behind log leaders ZPC Hwange who are yet to taste defeat.

On the other hand, Mainline are on number three, one point behind Zimbabwe Saints.

Afterposting their ninth consecutive win that saw them thump Victoria Falls City, Mabelo Njekwa mentored ZPC Hwange will make the trip to Bulawayo for their game against bruised Nkayi United at White City B Arena.

United are smarting from a 2-1 defeat that they were handed by Casymn.

Mkhokheli Dube coached Zebra Revolution will entertain Victoria Falls City while Johannes Ngodzo and his Adachi charges lock horns with Jordan Sinnot.

In their previous encounter, Adachi drew nil against Indlovu Iyanyathela. Jordan Sinnot got the better of their Filabusi neighbours Talen Vision on a 2-1 score line.

On Saturday, Talen Vision will battle against bottom placed Bosso90 at Filabusi Government Primary School.

Bosso90 are tied on paltry three points with second from the bottom placed Mosi Rovers.

Hwange’s DRC United will welcome army side Indlovu Iyanyathela at Mpumalanga ground.

DRC United are coming from a 1-0 triumph over Bulawayo City.

Bulawayo City will travel to the resort town of Victoria Falls for their game against Mosi Rovers that will be played at Chinotimba Stadium.

Casymn and Ajax Hotspurs will fight it out at Turkmine ground.

Last weekend, Ajax Hotspurs managed to post their first win of the season when they beat Mosi Rovers 2-0.

Week 10Fixtures

Nkayi Utd VsZPC Hwange (White City B Arena), Adachi FC Vs Jordan FC (White City), ZebraRevolution Vs Vic Falls City (White City B Arena), Zim Saints Vs Mainline FC (WhiteCity), Talen Vision Vs Bosso 90 (Filabusi Gvt Sch), DRC Utd Vs IndlovuIyanyathela (Mpumalanga), Mosi Rovers Vs Bulawayo City (Chinotimba), Casmyn FCVs Ajax Hotspurs (Turkmine)

Last Weekend Results

Indlovu Iyanyathela 0-0 Adachi, Casmyn 2-1 Nkayi United, Bosso 90 1-2 Zim Saints, Ajax Hotspurs 2-0 Mosi Rovers, Bulawayo City 0-1 DRC United, Mainline1-1 Zebra Revolution, Jordan FC 2-1 Talen Vision, Vic Falls City 0 – 3 ZPC Hwange. -@FungaiMuderere