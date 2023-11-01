High School Diary season 2 production underway. . . series gets four Zafta nominations

Mthabisi Tshuma , [email protected]

A DRAMA series, High School Diary produced in Bulawayo which made its debut appearance on DStv in June on the NRTV channel has started production of its second season.

The shoot comes as the production recently got nominated in four categories of the inaugural Zimbabwe Annual Film and Television Awards (Zafta).

Zafta is an initiative by the Cinema Society of Zimbabwe that was inspired by the need to celebrate and appreciate those in the film and television industry.

High School Diary is nominated in the categories of Outstanding TV Series, Outstanding Cinematography for a TV series, Outstanding Indigenous Culture, Language and Tradition in a TV Series and Outstanding TV Actor through Tanaka Munyavhi.

Season one kept viewers glued on their screens as John Mabuyane Films served a series of its own kind which is the first ever boy’s high school boarding series in the country.

Director of the series, Mabuyane said they have started the shoot of season two although he will take a step back from directing certain episodes in season 2 after realising that he is not yet ready to direct funeral scenes as memories of his mother’s passing are still fresh and sour.

“I recently lost my mother and believe I haven’t fully healed, thus, I’ll not be directing certain scenes of the series. Multi-award-winning actor Calvin Madula joins High School Diary as the new SK, a lead actor after Elton Sibanda has since moved to South Africa.

“Season two will not leave a stone unturned in entertaining viewers. We promise to deliver. Drama, shocking discoveries, tears, laughter, educating and goodbyes shall be served,” said Mabuyane.

All eyes will be on Madula as time will tell if the actor lives up to, or rather, exceeds the expectations of the masses for the SK character that Elton Sibanda had majestically created. The series airs every Wednesday at 7pm on NRTV.

– @mthabisi_mthire