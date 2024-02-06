High turnout at City athletics championships

Nkosilathi [email protected]

THE Bulawayo Athletics Board (Bab) chairman Watson Madanyika said they were impressed with the high turnout of athletes at the cadets, youths, juniors and seniors’ championships at White City at the weekend.

More than 400 athletes from the country’s 10 provinces took part in the first track and field championship, which drew interest from some clubs and school teams, in what the Bab chairman Madanyika described as an improvement in the local athletics scene.

Madanyika said this was one of the best attended events in recent years.

“We appreciate the support we got from athletes who came from all over the country to compete at this year’s championship. We had runners from Mutare, Zvishavane, Gwanda, Hwange, Victoria Falls and others from Mashonaland West.

“What we appreciated most was the presence of school teams who came in their numbers too. Having as many junior teams in our competitions means that we are assured of a bright future in athletics. We commend the commitment by the teachers,” said Madanyika.

Athletes represented the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services, McLee Athletics, Christian Brothers College, Sobukhazi High School, United College of Education, School of Mines, House of Champions, Binga Academy and Ihlosi.Other teams were Kip Keino, Arrymapple and the Zimbabwe National Army, Empandeni High School, Whitestone Primary School, Zimbabwe Republic Police and Sacred Heart College.

Athletes competed in high jump, shot put, javelin, triple jump and discus in the field events. The usual 5 000m, 3 000m, 1 500m, 800m, 400m, 200m, 100m and the relays were among the track events on offer.In the women’s category of the 5 000m race, Binga Academy’s Tulange Mudenda was first, finishing in 19 minutes 16 seconds.

She was followed by Lesedi Nkomo in 20 minutes 18 seconds.

In the men’s category, it was athletes from Blanket Mine who took the centre stage. The Matabeleland South based team had five athletes that dominated the charts.

Mthokozisi Mhlafa of Blanket Mine was the winner in the men’s category romping to victory in 15 minutes 20 seconds. From the same team, Lucky Musaka was second at 15 minutes 25 seconds, while Andrew Ndlovu came third at 15 minutes 54 seconds.

Seasoned long distance pacer, Nkosiyazi Sibanda finished at fifth position recording 16 minutes 15 seconds. Mudenda won gold in the 3 000m race in 11 minutes 17 seconds. She was followed a minute later by Northlea High School’s Xolile Vundla in 12 minutes 20 seconds. Masotsha High School’s Patience Ncube was third in 12 minutes 49 seconds.

Thabo Mapfumo of Bulawayo based McLee Athletics team was first in the men’s race, hitting the finishing line in 9 minutes 26 seconds.

Sobukhazi High School’s Bongani Ndlovu made it home on second position in 9 minutes 56 seconds. Coming in at third was Phakamile Ndlovu of Masotsha.

In the cadets’ section of the 1 500m girls’ contest, Nomathemba Mkhwebu finished first in 5 minutes 26 seconds. Another Blanket Mine runner Andrew Moyo hit the tape first in the 1 500m senior men’s race at in 4 minutes 10 seconds. Freedom Banda of Sparrows was in second position after clocking 4 minutes 15 seconds.

Settling for the third position was Mthabisi Moyo of the Zimbabwe National Army who recorded 4 minutes 20 seconds.

In the 400m final, it was Mzee Ncube who took first position in 48.73 seconds in the men’s race. Hillary Nkala followed in 51.22 seconds. In third position was Thandazani Ndlovu with a time of 51.23 seconds. In the 100m senior men’s race, gold went to Mthabisi Dube who finished at 10.21 seconds, followed by Ryan Dube (10.47) and Taurai Mthombeni (10.69).

Sobukhazi High School team took the first prize in the 4 x 400m relay in a time of 3 minutes 27 seconds. National University of Science and Technology came second in 3 minutes 36 seconds, with Masotsha in third position in 3 minutes 42 seconds.

The highlight of the competition was the performance by athletes from Empandeni High School who dominated in the women’s high jump. It was a same school affair, with athletes taking up the first position up to sixth.

The school was to show its mantle on the field event once again in the long jump competition. Sasha Nasho took position one, having leapt 4.95 metres. Patricia Ndebele was second with a jump of 4.61m, in third position was Lerato Vuranda (4.49m)._@NkosieLegend