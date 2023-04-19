Highlander heyi! … Bosso are Independence Kings, again

Highlanders Football Club captain Ariel Sibanda is presented with the Independence Cup by Zanu PF Vice President and Second Secretary Kembo Mohadi and the Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Tino Machakaire

Tadious Manyepo in Mount Darwin

Dynamos 0-0 Highlanders

Highlanders won 5-3 on penalties

MATCHES between Dynamos and Highlanders are never friendlies.

And the historical Independence Trophy final at Mupfure Stadium here yesterday was no exception.

A bruising battle that saw one red card and five yellow cards flashed in a match that spiced the 43rd edition of the country’s Independence anniversary.

The two teams squared off in a rural set-up for the first time in history and the over 20 000 fans who packed the arena were treated to some exciting football.

At the end it was Bosso, despite playing for more than 50 minutes a man short after Andrew Mbeba saw red, who walked out winners following this penalty shootout win.

That means, for the second year running, the Bulawayo giants beat their Harare rivals in the same match to claim the bragging rights after beating their bitter rivals 1-0 at Barbourfields Stadium last year.

Dynamos’ Ghanaian forward Emmanuel Paga was the villain of the shootout lottery after missing his kick.

For some reason, Paga decided to be stylish and in the process dispatched a horrible take that hung in the air before Bosso goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda pushed the ball away from goal.

That was the turning point in the lottery and Bosso fully capitalised with all their five takers finding the back of the net.

It was painful for the Glamour Boys who played for 55 minutes with an extra man following the ejection of Mbeba.

The latter lost his head five minutes past the half-hour mark launching an unprovoked taekwondo kick on Nyasha Chintuli and referee Lawrence Zimondi flashed a straight red.

With a numerical edge, Dynamos started to dominate proceedings but they couldn’t breach the Bosso rearguard which was marshalled by Peter Muduhwa.

Although Dynamos camped in Bosso’s half for most of the second-half, the raids at Sibanda’s goal were far from effective.

At one point, Maruwa had all his best strikers, Jayden Bakare, Eli Iunga and Chintuli on the pitch but they lacked the cutting edge.

In fact, Dynamos sniffed at goal just three times all afternoon including an offside goal deep into the second-half.

Highlanders coach, Baltemar Brito hailed his charges for their never say die spirit. It is the Brazil-born Portuguese national’s first piece of silverware with Amahlolanyama.

“Our game-plan worked. We had a red card and we had to hold on for the whole match. I want to salute my team. The players did well and I am happy we won the trophy,’’ said Brito.

Maruwa was frustrated with the manner in which his team failed to beat their man-short opponents.

“We really wanted to win this trophy. It’s a day when the whole country is celebrating and we also needed to make our fans celebrate even more. It was a chance for me and my new team to lay our hands on our first trophy but it wasn’t to be,” remarked Maruwa.

Mbeba, who thought he had cost the team after receiving his marching orders in the opening half shed tears of joy after the final whistle.

Teams

Highlanders: Ariel Sibanda, Lynoth Chikuhwa (McKinnon Mushore 84 mins), Brighton Manhire, Godfrey Makaruse, Andrew Mbeba, Mason Mushore, Peter Maduhwa, Stanley Ngala (Washington Navaya 70 mins), Darlington Mukuli, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Melikhaya Ncube

Dynamos: Taimon Mvula, Elvis Moyo, Kevin Moyo, Keith Madera (Tendai Matindife 48 mins) Donald Dzvinyai, Junior Makunike, Emmanuel Jalai, Emmanuel Ziocha(Arthur Musiyiwa 78 min) Jayden Bakare (Emmanuel Paga 60 min), Nyasha Chintuli (Tinashe Makanda 76 mins) Tanaka Shandirwa (Eli Ilunga 48 mins).

