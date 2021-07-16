Highlanders admit they are broke and bring out the begging bowl

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FINANCIALLY crippled Highlanders have finally admitted that they are under strain and appealed for assistance after failing to raise funds to pay salaries for June.

Highlanders’ treasurer Donald Ndebele sent out a passionate public appeal on Friday to members, fans and sympathisers.

Ndebele said after managing to keep track with all their financial obligations for the better part of 2020 and 2021 despite lack of adequate financing sponsorship largely due to the effects of Covid-19 on corporate and social life, they are in urgent need of financial injection.

“We have, as it is common cause, seen the stop and start of football activities, fanless matches, and limited opportunity for partner and stakeholder visibility value, among many other negatives, that have eroded the club’s value proposition.

“The costs attendant to the football club’s life have continued to rise against receding income. While we have managed, through various initiatives, to keep pace with the financial demands, the extended period of Covid-19 lockdowns have come to bear with a heavy financial cost to the club and increased the strain and stress immensely.

“It is against this backdrop that we appeal to members, fans, sympathisers, corporate world and the public for financial assistance to meet the immediate requirements for players, coaches and support staff salaries.

“In the interim we continue to engage various spaces for traditional and out of the proverbial box partnerships and sponsorship,” wrote Ndebele.

Bosso said those donating should use the club’s banking details and send through proof of donation for accountability purposes.

For FCA, the account number is 11385586633032, BancABC, Branch Code 21301 ( swift code, fmbzzwhx).

Local currency deposits can be made into BancABC account number 11385585502028, Branch Code 21301. Both accounts names are Highlanders Football Club. – @ZililoR