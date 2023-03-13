Highlanders announce 2023 kit delivery delays

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Online Reporter

HIGHLANDERS will play the opening four Castle Lager Premier Soccer League matches using their old 2022 kit after the release of the 2023 playing kit was delayed due to what the club said were circumstances beyond its control.

In a statement, the Bulawayo giants said they expect to take delivery of their consignment at least by mid-April but did not give a specific date.

“We would like to advise our valued stakeholder and fans that the release of the 2023 soccer season playing kit has been delayed due to circumstance beyond our control. Our manufacturers experienced unforeseen challenges, which they have overcome, though they still won’t be able to meet the deadline.

This means that our first team will play the first our first four league matches without this season’s kit as we expect our consignment at least by mid-April,” wrote the club in a statement Monday.

Bosso have a three year US$300 000 kit sponsorship arrangement with sports apparel company OTB Looks.

When football resumed in 2021 after being iced for two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the company also failed to meet its supply deadline resulting in Highlanders using the NetOne branded kits despite the telecommunications giants having pulled the plug on their sponsorship.

