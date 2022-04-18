Highlanders beat Dynamos to lift Uhuru Cup

We are the Champions! Highlanders' players lift the Independence Cup

Chronicle Online Reporter

A Stanley Ngala goal was all that Highlanders needed to defeat Dynamos and lift the Independence Cup at Barbourfields Stadium.

Ariel Sibanda, the Highlanders goalkeeper was a spectator as the Premier Soccer League table toppers hardly tested him.

Dynamos shot stopper, Taimon Mvula was the busy of the two goalkeepers as he had to stop Bosso attacks.

He was aided by a stable defence made up of twin centre-backs Partson Jaure and Frank Mukarati.

Were it not for a mistake by Godknows Murwira, Highlanders would not have scored, but a slip by the dependable left-back allowed Ngala to fire past an exposed Mvula.