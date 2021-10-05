Highlanders CEO Nhlanhla Dube takes leave of absence

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Highlanders Football Club chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube has been sent on ‘forced’ leave, three months before his contract with the Bulawayo giants expires.

The firebrand Dube was hired as the club head of secretariat in May 2017, replacing veteran administrator Ndumiso Gumede.

He was initially given a two-year contract, which expired in April 2019, resulting in a near split of the executive after vice-chairman Morden Ngwenya and then secretary Israel Moyo were suspended for refusing to renew Dube’s contract.

His contact was eventually extended.

“He has taken leave of absence office. He had stayed for too long without going on leave and will be away for the next three months. It wasn’t an easy decision for him to go on leave, but the executive insisted he does,” said an insider.

Club spokesperson Ronald Moyo said they will be releasing a statement later on Tuesday.

Moyo will hold fort as acting chief executive officer during Dube’s absence.