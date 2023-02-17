Highlanders, Chicken Inn invited for Mdula Foundation Under-15 football tournament

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS and Chicken Inn have been invited for the second edition of the Mdula Foundation Under-15 football tournament set for Bulawayo Chiefs Village on February 25.

Four teams will take part in the tournament with Thorngrove and Thandanani completing the list of teams to be part of the tournament.

Following a draw held at the Zifa Bulawayo offices on Wednesday, the first semi-final will see Highlanders square off with Thorngrove while Chicken Inn will face Thandanani.

Winners of the tournament will receive 20 gold medals, a trophy, T-shirts and 18 pairs of socks.

There will also be prizes for the player of the tournament as well as the top goal scorer.

Mdula Foundation public relations officer Nigel Edwards said preparations for the event are well on course.

“This is the second edition of the tournament and we are pleased to give the future generation an opportunity to showcase their talent. We look forward to a successful tournament,” said Edwards.

The first edition of the Mdula tournament was won by Thorngrove who beat Makokoba Tigers 2-1 in the final at Thorngrove Grounds late last year.

The Mdula Football Foundation was established last year with the vision of creating a safe and fun environment for young people to enjoy the beautiful game of football.

The director of the foundation is Mduduzi Nkiwane who is based in the United Kingdom.

He works together with former Thorngrove Division One player Konson West, the Foundation’s chief executive and former Highlanders player Simba Rusike, Wayne Albertyn, manager Roy Cele and Philip Mutsa Muchirahondo who is the welfare manager.

The academy’s main objective is to promote junior football by helping manage other junior teams to make them run smoothly.

The foundation does this by firstly sourcing football kits, boots and any necessary football equipment required. Secondly, hosting soccer tournaments and lastly coaching clinics for the diagnosis of problems and training. It runs under the motto “efficiency and professionalism”. [email protected]