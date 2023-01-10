Highlanders Clubhouse closed for renovations

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Highlanders Football Club’s Clubhouse has been closed to facilitate a month-long renovation which started on Tuesday.

Bosso put out a notice on Monday notifying patrons that the facility which is going through a major facelift will open in the second week of February.

“This is to inform all our valued customers/patrons that we are closing our bar with effect from (09.01.2023) for renovations and upgrade project scheduled for commencement from (10.01.2023 up to the second week of February),” reads the notice.

Work started in earnest, with the removal of furniture. Bricks and other construction materials are also on site.

Sprucing up the Clubhouse is meant to turn the facility into an upmarket leisure centre that will be able to compete with other sports clubs in the city and lure patrons as part of generating revenue.

Chronicle Sports has it on good authority that the club engaged a local businessman who runs a number of top-class bars within the CBD as well as in the outskirts of the town as their consultant.