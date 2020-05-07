Highlanders coach quits

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS has been left without a juniors’ coach following the resignation of the last remaining coach Dan Ngwenya on Monday in frustration over poor working conditions.

Ngwenya handed his resignation letter to Bosso chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube on Monday.

He was the designated Under-14 coach, but was now in charge of the Under-16 and Under-18 sides following the resignations of Sizabantu Khoza and Gift Lunga Jnr respectively.

Lunga was the first to throw in the towel in May last year followed by Khoza this year.

“We can confirm that we have received a resignation letter from one of our juniors coaches, Dan Ngwenya. The club would like to thank Ngwenya for his services and wishes him all the best in his next endeavours,” said Highlanders’ media relations officer Ronald Moyo.

Ngwenya has been with the juniors since 2011 and coached such players as Lawrence Mhlanga and Teenage Hadebe, among other players that have gone on to shine at senior club and national team level.

Ngwenya said the decision was not easy, but as a family man, he had to look elsewhere to fend for his family.

“Look it was like we were working for a different Highlanders because of the way we were treated as junior coaches. Those in charge seemed more concerned about first team issues only and nothing else. Despite our own neglect, we struggled with basic training equipment for the boys, but what really led to my departure was honestly to do with treatment. I am a family man, who must fend for his children yet I was struggling to play my fatherly role. I felt it was time to move on,” said Ngwenya.

He, however, did not disclose his next destination, although it is believed he will reunite with Khoza at ambitious Division Two side Nabals.

Highlanders enjoys sponsorship from mobile telecoms company NetOne, but the company only pays salaries for the first team players and technical staff.

“Some people might think we are mercenaries, but the honest truth is we also want to lead a decent life. For me to just say I am a Highlanders juniors’ coach yet people see me struggling daily does not augur well. Even the Highlanders brand suffers,” said Ngwenya.