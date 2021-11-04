Highlanders coach says they’ll be lethal in front of goal

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS coach Mandla Mpofu says “goals will come” if his side continues to create scoring opportunities.

Bosso’s scoring rate in the Chibuku Super Cup was far from impressive, but Mpofu is confident his charges will be lethal in front of goal.

“With the players that we have, the goals will come in no time. It’s only a matter of time and we will get the goals. We brought in new players into the system; they are still gelling with the rest of the squad and creating combinations.

“When we start scoring, we will be untouchable. The positive thing is we are creating chances, we have to work on finishing. Creating opportunities and missing them is better than not creating at all. It’s only a matter of confidence and self-belief and they will start scoring,” said Mpofu.

In seven Chibuku Super Cup games, Highlanders only managed to score four goals, three from the strikers and a penalty converted by goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda.

Striker Washington Navaya was on target in Highlanders’ opening match of the tournament when they beat Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0.

When matches resumed after a Covid-19-induced break, striker Lynoth Chikuhwa scored in Highlanders’ identical 1-1 draws against Chiefs and Chicken Inn.

Bosso face Black Rhinos in their opening Premier Soccer League encounter at the National Sports Stadium on Saturday. – @innocentskizoe