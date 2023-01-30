Highlanders demote Zimba

Sports Reporter, Innocent Kurira

HIGHLANDERS Football Club have demoted goalkeeper Romeo Zimba (19) back to their development side Bosso 90 after the recalling of Reward Muza from a loan at Bulawayo City.

Zimba was promoted to the senior team during last season’s mid-season transfer window together with Darlington Mukuli and Archford Faira.

Zimba could only manage a place on the bench at the time when second-choice Raphael Pitisi assumed a place between the sticks in the absence of suspended Ariel Sibanda.

With Muza being called back from loan, it meant Bosso now had four goalkeepers in a squad they needed to register three. The coaches have decided to sacrifice Zimba who will go back to the Zifa Southern Region Division One.

Bosso have also let go of forward Toto Banda and Crispen Ncube who were not part of coach Baltemar Brito’s plans for this season. Follow on Twitter @innoceentskizoe