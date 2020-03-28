Highlanders duo nurses injuries – Exempted from exercising

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS FC forwards Prince Dube and Mitchelle Katsaviro have been ordered not to do any strenuous home-based training for at least two weeks for them to recover from injuries they are carrying.

National team striker Dube is nursing a hamstring strain while former Kaizer Chiefs forward Katsvairo has a groin injury.

Ronald Moyo, Highlanders spokesperson said the duo has been told to stay clear of exercises that might aggravate their injuries during the forced break.

Highlanders indefinitely cancelled its training programme at the beginning of the week following strict measures introduced by the Government as part of efforts to combat the spread of Covid-19 which has since been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation.

“As you know we broke training camp in compliance with Government’s directive to combat the spread of coronavirus. Our players were briefed about the importance of following health guidelines and we are aware that they might be training individually at their homes to stay fit.

“There are two players, Prince Dube and Mitchelle Katsvairo who were given total time off for at least two weeks so that they heal. We trust that by the time we resume our programme they would have fully recovered,” said Moyo.

He reported that midfielder Divine Mhindirira, newly signed left back Humphrey “M’chichwa” Ncube and goalkeeper Chris Mverechena have recovered from knocks that they had been carrying.

President Mnangagwa announced a blanket ban on gatherings around recreational facilities, which include sports, bars, swimming pools, gyms and sporting activities until further notice.

The situation will be reviewed after 60 days, meaning athletes have to keep themselves in shape working out at their homes.

Bosso advised its players and staff to exercise the “highest level of self-discipline” by avoiding public gatherings and unnecessary movements.

Bulawayo Chiefs, who alongside league returnees Bulawayo City FC and championship hopefuls Chicken Inn, gave their players individual training programmes have two players in the casualty department.

Midfielder Hughe Chikosa is recovering from a leg injury while striker Farau Matare has been down with an undisclosed sickness.

Chiefs coach Thulani Sibanda said he will assess the players’ fitness after the Easter holidays.

“The guys that are out with injuries or ailments should be back before Easter and our medical team is monitoring their recovery.

“We’re still going around with spot-checks, seeing if the players are sticking to the programme we gave them,” said Sibanda. — @ZililoR