Highlanders, Dynamos condemn PSL chairman

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

ZIMBABWE football giants Highlanders and Dynamos have issued a joint statement condemning what they deem inflammatory remarks by Premier Soccer League chairman Farai Jere.

According to both teams, they were condemning Jere for the characterization of Highlanders and Dynamos as violent teams.

The opening week of the league is expected to be one of the most explosive in recent years with giants Dynamos and Highlanders clashing at Barbourfields.

Speaking on the sidelines of the renewal of a sponsorship deal between PSL and Delta Beverages in Harare on Thursday Jere said the PSL did this deliberately as a way of reducing chances of hooliganism and violence at the venue.

“That was a deliberate move,” he said.

“We want to exorcise that ghost of having violence at Barbourfields whenever these teams are playing. If that happens we are going to fine both teams heavily. We want to have this match played early in the season because we cannot allow two clubs to hold the entire league at ransom; they can’t be allowed to bring the whole league into disrepute.

“So we said we want that match to be played early in the season. We want them to conscientise their fans. They should start having roadshows to tell their fans that we don’t want any violence in football. We are positive that it’s going to be a violence-free match.”

However this seems to have not gone down well with Zimbabwe’s two most supported teams as they issued a joint statement on their social media handles, condemning Jere saying what he said “was not only reckless but also deeply concerning.”

“Such allegations have the potential to damage the reputation and integrity of our esteemed clubs, as well as undermine the spirit of fair play in Zimbabwean football.

We categorically reject Mr Jere’s remarks and call for them to be unequivocally condemned. As pillars of the Zimbabwean football community, Highlanders FC and Dynamos FC have long stood for values of sportsmanship, integrity, and respect. We have worked tirelessly to promote these principles both on and off the field, and we will not allow baseless accusations to tarnish our hard-earned reputation,” read the statement.

The clubs added that they were disappointed that Jere admitted that match day one fixture was fixed as it is against the principles of fairness.

“Furthermore, we express our disappointment with the utterances by Mr. Jere that our match day one fixture was deliberately ‘fixed’, a decision that goes against the principles of fairness and equality that are the foundation of competitive sports. We urge the league authorities to reconsider this position and ensure that all fixtures are arranged transparently and impartially, per the spirit of fair play,” read the statement.

Highlanders and Dynamos both called on various stakeholders to condemn Jere.

“In conclusion, Highlanders FC and Dynamos FC reaffirm our commitment to upholding the highest standards of integrity, sportsmanship, and respect in Zimbabwean football. We call upon all stakeholders to join us in condemning these accusations and promoting a culture of fairness, transparency, and mutual respect within the sport,” read the statement.