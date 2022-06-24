Highlanders, Dynamos fined for hooliganism

Dynamos fans invade the pitch at Barbourfields Stadium during a Premier League Soccer match against Highlanders last month

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS and Dynamos have been slapped with fines following violent conduct by their supporters, which caused abandonment of their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League clash at Barbourfields Stadium on May 15.

Highlanders were handed a US$5 000 fine and Dynamos US$7 500 after being found guilty of failing to control their fans.

Bosso were, however, awarded the match on a 3-0 scoreline pushing their points’ tally to 23, but remain in 10th place on the league table, one point behind Herentals.

The match was abandoned in the 92nd minute with Bosso leading 1-0 when Dynamos fans invaded the pitch in protest against Highlanders’ goal.

The fans tore the nets and attempted to uproot the goalposts.

Bosso fans also threw missiles onto the pitch to display their anger after a crude tackle by Bill Antonio on defender Andrew Tandi, who subsequently dislocated his ankle.

Highlanders’ fans also invaded the pitch after Washington Navaya gave them the lead in the 92nd minute which angered the Dynamos fans.

In its judgment the PSL said: “Dynamos FC have been found guilty of breaching PSL Rules and Regulations and fined a sum of US$7 500 together with the costs of the hearing, all of which shall be paid within 15 days of receipt of the judgment.

In addition, the match has been awarded to Highlanders FC on a three-nil score line.

“Highlanders FC were also found guilty and fined US$5 000.

The fine together with the costs of the hearing shall be paid within 15 days of receiving the judgment.”

Meanwhile, Highlanders chief executive officer Ronald Moyo has pleaded with the club’s fans to desist from any form of hooliganism when topflight football returns this weekend after a two-week mid-season break.

Moyo said acts of hooliganism have been costly to the club following sanctions imposed on it by the Premier Soccer League.

Bosso were recently fined US$6 000 by the PSL for disturbances that took place in their league match against FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium in March prior to yesterday’s US$5 000 charge.

Moyo said their immediate task is to ensure they educate fans on the consequences of missile throwing, pitch invasion, clashes with law enforcement agencies and any other forms of violence during matches.

“It’s a decision that has been taken by the league and we respect that.

At the end of the day, it’s about the regulations which we are a part of as a member of the PSL.

Our chairman is among the governors (of the PSL), who make those regulations.

Inasmuch as it is painful, we understand that the PSL is just doing its job,” said Moyo.

“What we should focus on as a club is to try and educate our fans of the consequences of missile throwing, pitch invasion and hooliganism.

Without disclosing our strategies, very soon we will be carrying out a campaign to educate our fans on the need to stay away from acts of hooliganism, which portray a bad image of the club, Zimbabwean football brand and corporates that sponsor football.

I think fans must learn to accept decisions of the referees.”

Bosso have now lost more than US$73 000 in PSL fines over fans’ unruly behaviour since 2017.

“The violence is causing negative growth of the club.

We condemn all forms of misconduct at the stadium as the club is the one that is affected financially,” said Moyo. — @innocentskizoe