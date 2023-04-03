Highlanders elect Harare Chapter executive

Newly elected Highlanders FC Harare Chapter chairperson Joel Ncube addresses members after being voted into office on Sunday. Following on, from left are executive members Vusumuzi Sibanda (treasurer), Nqobizitha Mathobela Ncube (vice chairperson) and secretary Bukhosi Dube.

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

JOEL Ncube was on Sunday voted to the position of Highlanders Football Club Harare Supporters Chapter chairperson after beating Thulani Dube by one vote in a tightly contested election.

Ncube polled 24 votes, in an election that had 47 bonafide Highlanders members casting their ballots. Dube served in the outgoing committee as the secretary. The new chairperson, a Harare based businessman with interests in the fuel industry will serve a three-year term alongside his executive.

Nqobizitha Mathobela Ncube was elected unopposed for the vice-chairperson’s post, with Bukhosi Dube also uncontested for the secretary’s position.

Vusumuzi Sibanda won the treasurer’s election, getting 33 votes compared to Bekithemba Sibanda’s 14.

Japhet Nyoni retained his committee member’s seat without any challengers.

Mathobela Ncube is the only woman in the chapter’s executive.

Convener of elections, Mehluli Moyo said: “We had a smooth voting process with 47 people casting their votes. For one to be able to qualify to vote, we were looking for membership with either Harare Chapter or the club’s ordinary and life membership card holders.”

The incoming Bosso Harare Supporters Chapter chairperson said his executive will embark on a membership drive to encourage supporters to be bonafide Highlanders members.

“I’m happy to be the incoming chairman. My vision is to push membership drive because Highlanders is one and we preach unity.

“It was a low voter turnout because most of the people were not aware that there were elections. In future we will try to push and alert everyone that we’re conducting elections,” said Joel.

The previous executive was led by chairperson Derrick Gijima Ncube who was deputised by Zibusiso Moyo, with Dube being the secretary while Meron Mushayavhanu occupied the treasurer’s portfolio. Nyoni and Nqobizitha were executive committee members. [email protected]