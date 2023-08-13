Highlanders FC 2-1 Bulawayo Chiefs

Online Reporter

THE Bulawayo Chibuku Super Cup first round derby’s first half at Barbourfields Stadium has produced a four goal feast for the fans.

In the 11th minute Elshamaar Farasi found space in the Bulawayo Chiefs box only to sky his effort as Highlanders tried to break the deadlock.

Bulawayo Chiefs opened the scoring with a beauty in the 13th minute. A curling freekick from about 25m by Danny Phiri beat Ariel Sibanda whose view of the ball appeared to be on the same direction with the sun. Sibanda had the ball hitting his finger tips helping the ball cross the line after it hit the horizontal bar from Phiri’s boot.

Bosso who appeared to have the better hunger for glory equalised in the 16th minute through Lynnoth Chikukwa.

A freekick taken by Mbeba after Kim Joe had felled Farasi wide on the right about 12m near the centreline Mackinon Mushore scored from inside the box slicing ball past an advancing Issa Ali after being set up by Farasi from the box following an exchange of passes on the right flank.

Highlanders came close in the 22nd minute when Archford Faira sent in an inviting cross that was headed wide by a diving Washington Navaya inside the 12 yard box with the Chiefs defence beaten.

Ayanda Ncube dribbled past Farasi and Muduhwa and chipped ball on the right and Farawu Matare beat Sibanda in goal for Bosso on the near post.

Teams

Highlanders FC

A Sibanda, L Chikukwa, M Mushore, B Manhire, A Mbeba, E Farasi, P Muduhwa, A Farasi, M Ndlovu, W Navaya, M Ncube

I Ali, K Joe, M Msebe, A Ncube, O Chirinda, M Mkolo, D Phiri, S Chimanikire, M Gasela, F Moyo, F Matare

Referee

T Bamala, B Sibanda, M Ncube