Highlanders FC 4, Herentals FC 0

HIGHLANDERS coach Mandla Mpofu is a man of faith.

A visibly relieved Mpofu quoted a biblical scripture just after he notched a win that could save his job.

Or maybe, just for now.

Mpofu quoted Mark 11 v 24 as he sought to explain how he had managed to get the much needed victory.

He had been praying for goals and they came.

“Therefore I say unto you, What things soever ye desire, when ye pray, believe that ye receive them and ye shall have them,” his quoted scripture reads.

After all the negativity they had faced in the last couple of weeks, Highlanders needed to respond and they did so emphatically.

All the pressure had been on Mpofu to produce results but during the course of the week things took another turn as blame slightly turned to players with allegations of some players playing under the influence of substances.

The coach and his players were both under pressure as fans turned out in their numbers at Barbourfields Stadium.

It did not take long for Bosso to calm the nerves of their followers.

Nqobizitha Masuku headed Bosso into the lead after connecting with a perfect Andrew Mbeba cross from the right after 17 minutes of play. While it was Bosso’s first goal in open play this season, it was also Masuku’s third of the season.

Bosso would get their second with 64 minutes played. This was after Rahman Kutsanzira made a beautiful solo run on the left and sent a perfect cross that was met by Bukhosi Sibanda whose effort hit the cross bar and fell on the path of Stanley Ngala who had the simple task of guiding the ball home.

Adrian Silla got the hosts’ third with a well taken grounder from outside the box. Substitute Lynoth Chikuhwa wrapped things up in the 90th minute for what was his first league goal in Highlanders colours.

“When we went to Mutare l said that l was happy with the fighting spirit shown by the boys. I believe we built on that game in Mutare to get this result. Coming into this game there was pressure to win. But l might say l am happy for the fans, the way they cheered us is just unbelievable,” said Mpofu.

His opposite number Kumbirai Mutiwekuziva said it was just not their day.

“It was a very bad day for us. Things did not work for us today. Everything did not work as we wanted this afternoon.

I believe it was the injuries to my defenders that resulted in us falling to Bosso.

“Overall l just believe this was not our day everything went wrong for us.

This is our first defeat since the resumption of the season and l feel Highlanders really played well. But we take lessons from this defeat. We will make corrections as we go into the next game,” said Mutiwekuziva.

Bosso’s intent was clear as they lined up in an unusual attacking 3-5-2 formation.

Jonn Zhuwawo forced Ariel Sibanda into a save less than a minute into play.

From the resultant save Bosso went on the attack and Stanley Ngala’s header from inside the box went a few intches wide.

With 14 minutes played, the visitors were close again after Edgar Mhungu sent Davison Marowa through on goal.

Despite showing great chest control, Mhungu could not keep his effort from just inside the box under the bar.

Teams

Highlanders FC: Ariel Sibanda, Andrew Tandi, Rahman Kutsanzira ( Joel Ngodzo 84 minutes), Devine Mhindirira (Lynoth Chikuhwa 84 minutes), Nqobizitha Masuku, Andrew Mbeba, Adrian Silla, Peter Muduhwa, Stanley Ngala ( Toto Banda 84 minutes), ( Bukhosi Sibanda 59 minutes) Pritchard Mpelele, Washington Navaya

Herentals FC: Takudzwa Chikosi, Edgar Mhungu (Archmore Majarira 75 minutes), Luke Ruguchu, Prince Chama (Blessing Majarira 75 minutes) , John Zhuwawo, Gibson Chinobva, Clemence Gobvu, Ali Maliselo, Innocent Benza (Denzel Chimwenwe 57 minutes), Davison Marowa, Brighton Majarira (Godfrey Mukambi 10 minutes)

Referees

Centre Jimmy Makwande

1st Faith Mloyi

2nd Melody Ncube

Third Arnold Ncube

