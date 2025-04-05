Highlanders FC CEO resigns, amid corruption probe

Innocent [email protected]

Highlanders Chief Executive Officer, Brian Moyo, has resigned after being implicated in a corruption and misappropriation scandal regarding the signing of two Bulawayo Chiefs players.

The club confirmed his resignation in a statement on Saturday.

“Highlanders has received and accepted the resignation letter from CEO Brian Moyo. His resignation comes at a time when the club had already initiated investigations and a disciplinary process following allegations of corruption and misappropriation of funds. The club assures its stakeholders that due process will be followed to resolve this matter,” the statement read.

Moyo, who had only been in office for four months, reportedly faced severe criticism after it emerged that he fraudulently pocketed US$5,000 in the deal. Sources reveal that Moyo submitted a fake US$23,000 invoice to Highlanders, while the club was supposed to pay Bulawayo Chiefs US$18,000 for the two players.