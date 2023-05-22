Highlanders FC Cowdray Park Chapter fans donate to club

Brandon Moyo, Online Reporter

HIGHLANDERS F.C’s Cowdray Park Chapter fans donated refreshments to the club ahead of Thursday’s crunch encounter against Dynamos.

The donation took place at the club’s offices earlier today and the fans were led by the chapter’s chairperson, Nhlanhla Bango Dube. They donated cases of water and Mazoe Juice.

The consignment consisted of a water case of 15 (by three), case of 12 (by five) and case of 24 (by 17). Mazoe consisted of 17, two litre bottles. Dube said today’s donation was just the beginning and the donation was from their own pockets.

“We want to assist the team, this is what we came up with as the Cowdray Park community and this is just the beginning. Members (Cowdray Park Chapter), bought the goods with their own money and were not taken from contributions. As Cowdray Park Chapter, we will continue assisting the team, our goal is, if possible, to continue with this initiative in every match,” said Dube.

He added that going forward, they hope that their team will go all the way and win the league as it has been a long time since they last won it. Two companies also chipped in to assist the Chapter in their deed.

At the start of the Chapter, they were hoping that by the end of the year they would have 10 life members however, they have attracted quite a good number with seven months left to the end of the year.

The Chapter is open to everyone who wants to join as they are looking at growing their organisation. – @brandon_malvin