Highlanders FC dates equally bruised Simba Bhora

INCONSISTENT Highlanders FC will make the trip to Harare for their Week 26 Castle Lager Premiership match against Simba Bhora FC which will be played at National Sports Stadium on Saturday.

This is another match that will put Highlanders’ Portuguese gaffer Baltemar Brito under the spotlight.

He has watched his charges go through a bad patch in the last couple of weeks.

In a mid week encounter played on Wednesday, Bosso came from behind to force a one-all draw against Gweru-based Sheasham.

This was after they fell to FC Platinum, Chicken Inn and Hwange.

Their league match against Dynamos was abandoned when they were trailing 2-O in the first half.

Simba Bhora are under the mentorship of Tonderai Ndiraya and they recently suffered a one-nil defeat at the hands of army side Cranborne Bullets.

Interestingly, it was Bullets’ first win of the season.

Bosso are number two on the log standings with 45 points. Simba is at position 11 with 29 points.

In a potentially exciting duel, former champions FC Platinum will tomorrow welcome red-hot log Ngezi Platinum Stars at Mandava Stadium.

PSL Week 26 Fixtures

Saturday

FC Platinum v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Mandava), Simba Bhora v Highlanders (NSS), Black Rhinos v ZPc Kariba (Bata Stadium), Chicken Inn v Manica Diamonds (Luveve)

Sunday

Dynamos v Herentals (NSS), Yadah v Triangle (Baobab), Hwange v CAPS United (Colliery), Greenfel v Cranborne Bullets (Chisumbanje), Sheasham v Bulawayo Chiefs (Bata)

