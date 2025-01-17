Highlanders FC Legends to Elect New Executive

Lovemore Dube, Zimpapers Sport Hub

Former Highlanders players will meet at Crescent Sports Club on Saturday afternoon to elect a new executive that will unite the generations.

Jerry Sibanda, a former Bosso striker and executive member, said the meeting will be unique in that it will bring together several generations of players.

Sibanda noted that the 1980s teams have largely dominated the Bosso Legends Association. There is also an offshoot, the Class of 1998, a group of players who won four consecutive championships, considered the most successful era. This group has also remained intact.

However, in terms of popularity, the 1980s side, led by legendary players such as Madinda Ndlovu, Douglas Mloyi, Alexander Maseko, Dumisani Nyoni, Richard Ndlovu, Peter Nkomo, Netsai Moyo, Tito Paketh, and the late Mercedes Sibanda, Willard Khumalo, Titus Majola, and Rahman Gumbo, remains the most prominent. This group won everything, including the 1990 league title, the first for the club in independent Zimbabwe.

“We are meeting tomorrow (Saturday) to elect an executive that will unite generations of players who have represented this great club. There have been unfortunate divisions, where one generation is more visible in former players’ activities while others have distanced themselves.

“At Highlanders, we are one, and we need to bring everyone together so that, as former players, we can work on programmes that benefit all former players equally. No player should feel excluded; we served one club and one community,” said Sibanda, who is not vying for any position in the Douglas Mloyi-led structure.

The former players have been meeting annually to remember their fallen teammates. Family members of the deceased join their relatives’ or husbands’ former teammates to tend to graves and then meet at the Highlanders Clubhouse for a braai and drinks.

Sibanda said the gatherings typically feature players from the 1980s, with the Class of 1998 making a more occasional appearance.

“After this meeting, we will have a sense of unity and work together for the common good of everyone. I am pleased that, every year, we will hold tombstone unveiling ceremonies for two players, thanks to Trymore Sibanda of Straight Suppliers and Distributors, who has sourced sponsorship for us from the sons of former teammates,” said Sibanda.

He said the welfare of living former players cannot be left solely to individual families or clubs.

After leaving Bosso, players face different circumstances, which is why there is a desire to regroup and work towards improving their welfare while preserving the legacies of the different generations.