‘Highlanders FC not part of boycott call’

Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS have distanced themselves from calls to boycott Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday when they play ZPC Kariba in a Castle Lager Premiership match.

Bosso chief executive officer, Sihlangu Dlodlo, confirmed that the team was training and ready to entertain fans and that they have always counted on their supporters to help the team deliver.

Dlodlo stressed that the club was a formal institution that followed the laws and constitution of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and would not engage in actions that could harm the league or Zifa.

“As I speak, our boys are training for the match and are ready to entertain fans. We are not involved in calls for the boycott.

“As Highlanders, we have always counted on the 12th man to help the boys deliver. The noise drives our players and we count on them this Sunday. Our players always play to entertain fans and this Sunday is no different,” said Dlodlo.

He, however, clarified that the club cannot control the actions of its members and that any unauthorised events organised in the club’s name will be dealt with accordingly.

“We are not part of that. We are a formal institution and we give our members rights and obligations. We are members of the PSL where we act within the laws and constitution and we would not love to engage in unintended conflicts. We cannot be part of actions perceived to pull down the PSL and Zifa,” Dlodlo said.

Fans have been calling for a boycott of the match in protest against the PSL and Zifa’s treatment of Highlanders, particularly after a questionable penalty call in a Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final tie against Simba Bhora in Shamva last week and the subsequent suspension of the referees.

Dlodlo said the club was not involved in the call to boycott the match and assemble at the Highlanders clubhouse, adding that they will still be liable for paying obligations such as the referees’ fares and transport.

Highlanders have previously lost out to unscrupulous members and fans who organised events in the club’s name but did not remit the proceeds. This has allegedly happened within and outside the country.

“If our members have an activity, which is of financial benefit, as an institution we must protect our club property and image. We will also be there to ensure there is no theft and pilferage,” said Dlodlo.

Things came to a head two Sundays ago when a dubious penalty was awarded to Simba Bhora at Wadzanayi Stadium.

Highlanders protested the decision and the spot kick wasn’t taken until the match was eventually called off.

Match referee, Cecil Gwezera and his assistant Zondzi Ngosana were suspended by the Zifa Referees Committee the next morning in an unprecedented quick resolution to a refereeing complaint.

Bosso fans took to social media and criticised the PSL’s decision to fine Highlanders and Simba Bhora US$6 000 each for crowd trouble despite Simba Bhora being the home team and the management of the event being the PSL’s responsibility.

Highlanders’ fans have won the hearts of many because of their discipline this season as there has been no crowd trouble at Barbourfields Stadium unlike in previous years.

Prior to going to Shamva for the Chibuku Super Cup quarter-final match on September 22, Highlanders had reportedly written to the PSL expressing their reservations over the venue.

Two weeks before the cup clash, Bosso were subjected to what they termed questionable officiating where a goal scored from an offside was allowed to stand by the referee.

About 30 percent of the 20 referees sanctioned so far have been over matches involving Simba Bhora in Shamva.