Highlanders FC’s Brito for Warriors job
Online Reporter
THE FIFA appointed Normalisation Committee has officially approached Highlanders Football Club for the services of their head coach Baltemier Brito to take over the Warriors’ job.
Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected] THE Zifa Normalisation Committee has appointed Highlanders coach Britto to be the interim senior national team coach and have since requested and been granted permission by the Bulawayo giants. In a letter to his Highlanders counterpart, chairman of the normalisation committee Lloyd Mutasa said the Portuguese national will be on national duty for
