Highlanders FC’s Mbeba doubtful for CAPS United game

Brandon Moyo

HIGHLANDERS head coach Kelvin Kaindu has said that defender Andrew Mbeba will likely miss their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter against CAPS United at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

The lanky defender was stretchered off the field in Bosso’s previous match against Triangle United in Gibbo and hasn’t been training. Mbeba is the only injury concern at the Bulawayo giants ahead of the battle of the cities.

“We have a full squad that is training apart from Andrew Mbeba who picked up an injury in the last game against Triangle. We are yet to get feedback from the doctors, he hasn’t been training but he is feeling slightly better. There has been some tremendous improvement.

“He is going to see our medical doctor who will give us feedback and then we will assess him during training to see if he will be ready for our game,” said Kaindu.

The Bosso gaffer, however, remains confident that they will be able to receive positive feedback from doctors as it is not a leg injury.