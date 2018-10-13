Highlanders focused on clearing Shabanie hurdle

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS will be in an uncompromising mood when they take on the league’s poorest team Shabanie Mine at Maglas Stadium tomorrow as they continue with their march towards a top four finish.

Tshilamoya have not only been failing to win on the road in the last five games but have also been not finding the target despite playing entertaining football to the excitement of the watching public. The coaches might be satisfied with the way the team has been playing but football is also more about winning and scoring, like the popular Hwange adage says ‘bhora nikushosa’ (football is about scoring).

“We got to be in an uncompromising mood more so the remaining games are now more important to the players than us as coaches because they now need to cement their contracts, so its going to be an exciting encounter. I don’t think it will be an away game for us, it will be a home game away from home,” said Highlanders coach Madinda ‘Khathazile’ Ndlovu during a Press Conference in Bulawayo on Thursday.

The Bulawayo giants are sitting on sixth position with 43 points, five points behind fourth placed Triangle United. They also remain on course to surpass their season’s tally last year that saw them wrap up the year on 47 points, 25 points behind champions FC Platinum.

Despite their own struggles, the impoverished Chinda Boys are determined to maintain their long earned reputation of giant slaying.

“We are at the bottom of the log and like I said long back we do not have control of our destiny but we will continue fighting till the end of the season.

“Even if when we get to a stage where we will have been mathematically relegated we will continue fighting to end the season with a respectable points tally.

“There shall never be a point where we will play for nothing, we will do our best to protect the brand of the club and for the good of football as a whole,” said Shabanie Mine coach Alexio Sigion.

“Highlanders are a good team and we know we need to be at our very best to have a chance of getting something from the match.

“In our previous games against the big teams we have often done very well and we want to do just that against Highlanders.

“If they come here underrating us they will be shocked on the field of play, players are generally up for the challenge in these kind of matches,” said Sigion.

Highlanders will likely bank on their Soccer Stars of the Year finalists hopefuls quintet of goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, roving right back McClive Phiri, holding midfielder Adrian Silla. hard working vice captain Gabriel Nyoni as well as the skillful Denzel Khumalo.