Highlanders Football Club remembers National Hero Tshinga Dube at emotional funeral send-off

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe – October 7, 2024 – The funeral send-off of National Hero Tshinga Dube at Barbourfields Stadium today resonated with tributes celebrating his life and contributions to both the nation and Highlanders Football Club.

Bosso board member Elkana Dube spoke on behalf of the club, offering heartfelt condolences and reflecting on Dube’s significant impact.

“We gather to celebrate the life of Rtd Col Tshinga Judge Dube,” Elkana said.

“He wasn’t just a member; he was the heartbeat of the party.”

His words echoed the sentiments of many in attendance, who regarded Dube as a pillar of the Highlanders community.

Elkana emphasized Dube’s role in fostering a sense of community within the club, noting that he opened doors to the highest offices in the land. “His efforts led to sponsorship partnerships and even a mining claim for the club,” he revealed, highlighting Dube’s commitment to securing resources for Highlanders.

“He has left an indelible mark, and his legacy will live on,” Elkana continued. “As a club, we will miss him, but his spirit will resonate for generations to come.”

Elkana poignantly concluded, “The final whistle has been blown,” symbolizing the end of an era for both the club and its supporters.

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) also paid tribute to Dube, recognising his contributions and character. The day’s events underscored the profound impact Dube had on the community, both on and off the football field, solidifying his legacy as a beloved figure in Zimbabwean sports history.

Dube will be laid to rest at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, on Wednesday.