Highlanders go into Uhuru Cup without training game

Highlanders FC Head Coach Mandla Mpofu barking instructions to Highlanders players after their training session held at Barbourfields stadium yesterday

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

UNLIKE their old foes Dynamos who held a training game against Cranborne Bullets on Wednesday, Highlanders head to Harare for the Independence Cup final without testing themselves against any opponents.

Dynamos and Highlanders lock horns at the National Sports Stadium in the only major sporting activity that will entertain the nation in Sunday’s Uhuru celebrations, which will be broadcast live on television and radio.

Both teams are expected to parade their new signings when they clash in the first competitive domestic football match in over a year since sporting activities were suspended in March 2020 due to outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dynamos appear to have had better preparations compared to their rivals, who still haven’t shrugged off the year-long rust.

Bosso have only been confined to inhouse training and haven’t tried out any combination in a game situation.

On Wednesday, Ndiraya fielded two teams, with the first one made up of goalkeeper Taimon Mvula, Godknows Murwira, Tino Muringani, Partson Jaure, Jarrison Selemani, Juan Mutudza, Sylvester Appiah, Tinashe Makanda, Shadreck Nyahwa, Trevor Mavhunga and Newman Sianchali.

On paper this is a strong Dynamos side, but they reportedly failed to breach the army side’s backline in 45 minutes.

In the second half, Ndiraya sent in a new team that went on to win 1-0 courtesy of a Luke Musukuri goal.

The second-half line-up had Tanyaradzwa Jinja, Takunda Mawire, King Nadolo, Barnabas Mushunje, Frank Makarati, Tino Chiunye, Munya Mawadze, Emmanuel Jalai, Tanaka Chidhobha, Ali Maliselo and Kudzanayi Dhemere.

While Dynamos have managed to train as a group for at least a full week, with Nyahwa arriving at the Harare giants on Wednesday, Bosso coach Mandla Mpofu only had a full squad yesterday after the club finalised deals with new players.

Reigning Soccer Star of the Year Joel Ngodzo and Pritchard Mphelele were unveiled on Wednesday afternoon alongside seasoned midfielder Winston Mhango, defenders Andrew Tandi and Crispen Ncube and they trained with the rest of the squad for the first time yesterday.

However, Mphelele and winger Banda are doubtful for the Independence Cup final after picking up injuries at yesterday’s training.

Banda and Mphelele failed to finish the team’s training held at Barbourfields Stadium, with both limping off halfway through the session.

Both players were victims of crude tackles and picked up ankle injuries.

Mpofu said the duo was scheduled to meet the team’s medical team “late in the day”.

Besides the injuries to the pair, Mpofu was content with his players’ application at training.

“It’s unfortunate that Banda and Mphelele have picked up injuries and we hope they won’t be out for long seeing that we are only starting preseason. Their availability will depend on the medical team’s assessment, but we won’t risk them if they are not okay,” said Mpofu.

Orlando Pirates youth product, striker Roddie Sibanda, also missed yesterday’s session.

Defender Peter Muduhwa, who appeared “hungry” for Sunday’s game, also trained with the rest of the squad. — @ZililoR