Highlanders, Green Fuel lock horns in friendly

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

HIGHLANDERS will play fellow Premier Soccer League side Green Fuel at Bata Stadium in a friendly on Sunday in preparation for this season.

The 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season is set to begin on February 24 with the staging of the Castle Super Cup clash between league champions Ngezi Platinum and Chibuku Super Cup winners Dynamos at Baobab. A week later, league matches will start across the country.

This will be the first competitive match that the returning Highlanders gaffer Kelvin Kaindu and his technical team of First Assistant Try Ncube, Second Assistant Agent Sawu and Daniel “Kahembe” Khumalo the goalkeepers’ trainer, will have a look at the players who have been signed by Amahlolanyama.

Announcing on its social media pages, Bosso said the team will be up against Green Fuel who barely survived relegation last season.

“The official one… We are travelling to Bata stadium on Sunday for a friendly match against Greenfuel FC,” posted Highlanders adding that the match starts at 3PM.

Rumours doing the rounds on social media were that Highlanders were supposed to play Division One side Sheasham at Ascot Stadium in Gweru on Saturday.

However, this was not true and the Bulawayo based club dispelled the rumours.

Bosso’s first signing was midfielder Marvin Sibanda penning a three-year deal with the club. Sibanda, aged 25, was with Little Rock Rangers in the United States.

Also, Bosso acquired the services of 24-year-old attacking midfielder Brian Ndlovu from Adachi FC on a three-year deal.

Bosso announced the capture of the duo of Reason Sibanda, who was at Arenel and Brian Mlotshwa from Hwange. Sibanda scored eight goals for Arenel last season, while Mlotshwa was a vital cog in the Hwange backline.

Striker Calvin Chigonero, who was on loan at Bosso last season, has penned a permanent deal with the club.

Highlanders promoted 19-year-old right back, Mvelo Khoza and right winger Akim Nkomo and attacking midfielder Simbarashe Madzivire from developmental side Bosso90.

Contract extensions were given to exciting prospect Prince Ndlovu who they tied down to a two year contract, midfielder Gillain Nyathi, Talent Dube, Darlington Mukuli, the Mushore brothers McKinnon and Mason and defender Andrew Tandi and Andrew Mbeba.

In this same window, Highlanders have terminated the contracts of strikers Stanley Ngala, Washington Navaya and wingers Ray Lunga and Rahman Kutsanzira as the club seeks to sharpen their strike-force