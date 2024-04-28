Highlanders host CAPS United at Barbourfields Stadium
Team News:
Raphael Pitisi starts in goals for Bosso. Peter Muduhwa with the armband for the home side.
Teams:
Highlanders:
Raphael Pitisi (gk), Mvelo Khoza, Archford Faira, Andrew Mbeba, Peter Muduhwa, Melikhaya Ncube, Lynoth Chikuhwa, Mckinnon Mushore, Brighton Ncube, Devine Mhindirira, Prince Ndlovu.
CAPS United:
Tonderai Mateyaunga (gk), Hastings Chapusha, Eric Manokore, Bruce Kangwa, Godknows Murwira, Devon Chafa, William Manondo, Phineas Bhamusi, Wayne Makuva, Rodwell Chinyengetere, Lot Chiwunga.
