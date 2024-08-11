  • Today Sat, 16 Nov 2024

Highlanders host the defending champions, Ngezi Platinum Stars at Barboufields Stadium.

Team News:
Goalkeeper, Reward Muza has the armband for Bosso today.

Teams:
Highlanders:
Reward Muza (gk), Marvelous Chigumira, Mckinnon Mushore, Marvin Sibanda, Godfrey Makaruse, Peter Muduhwa, Nqobile Ndlovu, Archford Faira, Authur Ndlovu, Brighton Ncube, Melikhaya Ncube.

Ngezi Platinum:
Nelson Chadya (gk), Marvelous Mukombwe, Leslie Kashitigu, Malvern Hativagoni, Qadr Amini, Nigel Mukombe, Farai Madhananga, Richard Hachiro, Obriel Chirinda, Tinotenda Murasiranwa, Kudzai Chigwida.

 

 

 

