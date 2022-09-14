Highlanders hosts culture and fundraising day

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Football giants, Highlanders are set to host a culture and fundraising day on Friday 16 September at the Highlanders Club House, whose main aim is to raise funds for club’s female football team.

Entry to the event will be pegged at US$2 and traditional food will be served as well as a means of raising money.

Speaking to Chronicle Sports, Highlanders FC communications and marketing officer, Nozibelo Maphosa said the idea behind the event is to raise money for their ladies’ team, who do not have a sponsor at the moment.

“The event is a fundraiser, the main purpose is to raise funds for our Highlanders Royals because they don’t have a sponsor yet,” said Maphosa.

Food at the event will also be pegged at US$2 as well.

“We are selling entry tickets for US$2 and a plate of traditional food for US$2, all that money will go towards the team,” said Maphosa.

The club has also partnered with Bead Cradle Craft for the project.

“We partnered Bead Cradle in this project, it’s a cultural event,” she added.

Entry tickets will be sold at Highlanders Club House.