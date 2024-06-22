Highlanders in slump -Kaindu under pressure despite top-five perch

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

THE winds of discontent are swirling around Highlanders. Kelvin Kaindu’s men have hit a rough patch, and the microscope is firmly focused on the team. Results haven’t been forthcoming, and Kaindu himself acknowledges the pressure mounting.

Their struggles began two months ago with a disappointing 2-0 defeat to FC Platinum. Since then, a win seems to have become an elusive prize. Their last victory came against CAPS United at Barbourfields on April 28. To make matters worse, they’ve only managed a meagre five points from a possible 18 in their last six outings.

Despite this slump, a silver lining remains. Highlanders cling to fifth place in the table with 23 points from 15 games. While eight points separate them from league leaders FC Platinum, Kaindu finds solace in the league’s competitiveness, believing his team is still within striking distance.

“It’s quite competitive for every team. When the league started, there have been several teams that managed to go top of the table for some weeks and probably we are the team that stayed there for long until Manica Diamonds came along and now we have FC Platinum which shows there is a lot of competition. Any slip up in terms of dropping points there is a significance in terms of your position on the table,” said Kaindu.

The Zambian coach hinted on areas he feels they should improve on if they are to start collecting maximum points.

“We have the ability to score in almost all the games. We are creating chances and have to work on our conversion rate. Also, we have to work on the defence because we are conceding easy goals,” said Kaindu.

Bosso host Hwange, who are second from the bottom in the standings with a paltry 11 points from 15 games but boosted by a win at the Colliery last week against Green Fuel.

Prior to their 1-0 victory over Green Fuel at the Colliery Stadium last weekend, Chipangano had won only one match against Yadah on opening day, with an appalling run of five draws and eight losses.

They will be hoping to continue with their winning form against Highlanders.

This week, Kaindu, who has previously complained over the lack of depth in his squad, will have a full squad to choose from following the return of defender Archford Faira from injury.

“After a long time, it’s probably the first time that we are having a full squad in training. No player is on suspension. One player who had been out because of an injury, Faira, is also back at training and we hope that from there it will give us variety in terms of selection on who is supposed to play in the game that we are playing on Sunday.

“Faira has been doing well, especially in the first games. He was quite instrumental, we saw him create chances and also score. We saw how much he was adding in terms of depth when we were on the offensive and when we were in transition from both defending and in attack. He has come back and it brings competition to the team,” he said.

In other matches, table toppers FC Platinum will welcome Simba Bhora at Zvishavane’s Mandava Stadium this afternoon in what is one of the big weekend fixtures. The former champions who are unbeaten in their last six matches will be hoping to continue with their fine form while a victory for Simba Bhora could send a strong message of their title chase credentials.

Also this afternoon, Chicken Inn will hope to get it right against unpredictable newboys Bikita Minerals at Mutare’s Sakubva Stadium.

Herentals College will play host to high-riding defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars at Rufaro Stadium while Arenel Movers tackle TelOne at Luveve Stadium.

On Sunday at Sakubva Stadium, Manica Diamonds will play host to Dynamos in yet another potentially explosive encounter.

The Glamour Boys have won only four matches in 15 games this season. Dynamos have only beaten Chegutu Pirates, Bikita Minerals, Arenel Movers and TelOne, who are all coming from Division One.

Fans have continuously been calling for the axing of coach Genesis Mangombe. They sit in position seven with 20 points, 11 behind table toppers FC Platinum. DeMbare have played eight draws and lost three times.

Week 16 Fixtures

Saturday

Bikita Minerals v Chicken Inn (Sakubva Stadium), Herentals v Ngezi Platinum (Rufaro Stadium, Arenel Movers v TelOne (Luveve Stadium), FC Platinum v Simba Bhora ( Mandava Stadium), ZPC Kariba v Bulawayo Chiefs (Nyamhunga)

Sunday

CAPS United v Chegutu Pirates (Rufaro Stadium), Manica Diamonds v Dynamos (Sakubva Stadium), Green Fuel v Yadah (GreenFuel Arena) Highlanders v Hwange (Barbourfields Stadium)

