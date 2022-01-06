Highlanders lose out on Chicken Inn duo of Chirinda, Majika

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Highlanders have given up hopes of signing the Chicken Inn duo of diminutive George Majika and Obrey Chirinda after the Game cocks claimed the players were still contracted to them.

Chirinda however is believed to have been playing truant with Highlanders, the second time he has duped the Bulawayo giants after a similar stunt last year just before the second transfer window.

“We gather the players are still contracted but we know for certain Chirinda is no longer in the books of Chicken Inn. It’s the player who is trying to make the most during this period,l. He is bargaining with different clubs for a higher offer. As for Majika we still don’t know what exactly is happening because the player himself had told us his contract is running out in December, he is not a player who would say such things knowing it’s not true,” said a source from Highlanders.

However Chicken Inn secretary Tawengwa Hara was singing a different tune, saying they haven’t heard anything from the player or Highlanders.

“We haven’t heard anything from the players or the team which want them,” said Hara.

Bosso seem to have given up on the duo as they are not part of the wish list that the coaches submitted to the club.

The Bulawayo giants’ wish list is believed to have four players, two from FC Platinum, one each from Triangle United and Bulawayo Chiefs respectively.