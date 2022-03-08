Highlanders lose plot

Dingilizwe Ntuli, Sports Editor

HIGHLANDERS’ chairman Johnfat Sibanda is a very brave, if not religious man.

Soon after another drab performance by Highlanders in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against little-known Tenax at Sakubva Stadium on Sunday, Sibanda emerged to strongly defend head coach Mandla Mpofu in an interview with our Mutare Bureau.

Sibanda boldly declared that the Highlanders’ executive still had faith that Mpofu will turn things around and make Bosso a winning machine.

Unless faith has taken a new meaning, it is puzzling how the Bosso leadership has elected to retain strong belief, confidence, trust, and reliance in Mpofu’s abilities to transform the team based more on conviction rather than proof.

Sibanda said such results are normal in football, which is true, but why would a club with an unrivalled support base accept such poorness as normal.

Bad patches are common in football, but Bosso’s recent league performances have been as poor as they are beyond comprehension.

After six league matches in which they have only managed two goals in their 2-0 win over whipping boys Whawha, it’s baffling that Sibanda still harbours such a strong conviction that his coaches will transform Bosso into a winning machine.

Most football loving Zimbabweans wish Bosso can turn things and take their rightful place in the beautiful game, but the tone of the head coach doesn’t inspire confidence that the team would be on the ascendancy soon.

He’s previously promised that goals would soon flow from his strikers, but after firing blanks in five of their six league games, Mpofu now hopes to build on the draw against Tenax.

It has now become almost predictable that if Bosso don’t lose, they draw. Victory is now so scarce that the coaches want to build on draws.

Sometimes the truth must just be told as it is for the betterment of the club.

Bosso no longer possess that fear factor of yesteryear, which overwhelmed their opponents even before kick-off at any of the country’s stadia.

It’s hard to fathom that their last away win was in 2018 and they all but seem to have accepted that it’s difficult to get results on the road, while at the same time floundering at home.

Coaches who lack belief in their own ability to succeed cannot inspire it in their players.

Does Mpofu have a vision that he can effectively communicate to his players and the ability to share it with them to embrace as their own?

And that vision can’t simply go as far as the next game.

Six games are gone now and supporters can’t constantly be told about going back to the drawing board.

Just what is being drawn on that board that refuses to manifest?

Howbeit that all Bosso strikers’ form fell off and they have not been able to recover.

No Bosso striker has scored in the league so far, with their only two goals coming from midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku.

The goals were all thanks to Masuku’s brilliance in dead ball situations, as he scored both from free-kicks.

There is a belief that the awful misses by the strikers, even when face-to-face with goalkeepers are due to some form of juju, but it’s all about confidence, and some of Bosso’s strikers’ misses look very much like players bereft of it.

The problem clearly seems twofold; coaching and playing for a club like Highlanders and panicking when they fail to deliver.

There is clearly a huge weight on the coaches and players’ shoulders which has had an effect on their mentality and confidence.

Bosso last won the league title in 2006 and they are now lagging behind the likes of Chicken Inn at the top of the PSL in recent years, and if both the coaches and players continue failing to deliver on their overdue statements of intent, they must do the honourable thing and throw in the towel.

Right now, only the club chairman and his executive have faith in the coaches, and not the supporters.

One just has to read their comments on social media to see how miffed they are with the current technical team.