Highlanders members arrive for club’s elections

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

HIGHLANDERS members have started trickling in at the club house to cast their vote in the 2024 executive elections.

Voting is expected to start at 9.30AM.

The chairman’s race is expected to be tight, as the incumbent Johnfat Sibanda faces three challengers — Kenneth Mhlophe, Nodumo Nyathi and Edison Dube. Sibanda, who won the seat three years ago by a narrow margin against Mhlophe, will have to defend his record and vision for the club, which has not won the league title for 18 years.

Mhlophe, who lost by only five votes in the last election, will hope to turn the tables and claim the top spot.

Nyathi, who has presented a seven-point plan to transform the club, will aim to convince the members that he has the best strategy and skills to lead the club.

Dube, who is also a former player and coach of the club, will seek to use his experience and passion to win the hearts and minds of the voters.