Highlanders mourn Emmett Ndlovu’s wife

13 Mar, 2023 - 15:03 0 Views
Highlanders mourn Emmett Ndlovu’s wife Emmett Ndlovu with his now late wife Sheila Ndlovu

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club have sent their condolence message to their former servant Emmett Ndlovu and his family after the former executive committee secretary lost his wife on Sunday morning.

Sheila Ndlovu, wife to Emmett Ndlovu died after a long battle with sickness.

“On behalf of the Highlanders’ entire family, we would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to our former Team Medic, Team Manager, Admin/Enterprises Manager, and Executive Secretary Emmett Ndlovu, and his family, on the passing of his wife Sheila Ndlovu. May Her Soul Rest In Peace,” read a statement from Highlanders.

Emmett Ndlovu served the club for 21 years in various capacities, starting as a team physiotherapist before being appointed manager and becoming the founding pastor of the Centre of Miracles Church of Christ (CMCC). [email protected]

