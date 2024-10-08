Highlanders’ players pay tribute to National Hero Colonel Retired Tshinga Dube at airport send-off

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe – Players and officials from Highlanders Football Club gathered today at the Joshua Mqabuko International Airport to bid farewell to Colonel Retired Tshinga Dube, a revered national hero and long-time benefactor of the club.

Col Rtd Dube, passed away last Thursday from a Kidney ailment at the age of 83.

He has been celebrated not only for his military service but also for his significant contributions to the football community.

Highlanders F.C. released a statement mourning the loss of Dube, emphasising his pivotal role in the club’s development.

“In his lifetime, Colonel Dube opened many doors for our team, and his legacy will continue to inspire us,” the statement read.

Col Rtd Dube will be laid to rest at the National Heroes Acre in Harare tomorrow, where he will be honoured for his service to the nation and his unwavering support for local football. The club’s tribute underscores the deep connection between sports and national identity in Zimbabwe.