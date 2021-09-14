Highlanders players undergo pre-training Covid-19 testing

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

LONG-SERVING Highlanders’ goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda and midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku were among players that underwent Covid-19 tests yesterday in preparation for resumption of training.

Bosso are expected to start training today, a week after three other Bulawayo-based Premier Soccer League clubs, Bulawayo Chiefs, Bulawayo City and Chicken Inn, resumed training following the lifting of the ban on sporting activities due to Covid-19.

Sibanda and Masuku, who reportedly “quit” the club last month over outstanding salaries, were among the senior players spotted at the team’s Covid-19 test centre, Hlabangana Lounge at the Highlanders’ club house yesterday.

Masuku reportedly wrote to Bosso notifying the club that he was terminating his contract after going for three months without pay. The player had, however, left the window open to reconsider his decision.

Unlike Masuku, Sibanda posted on his Facebook timeline informing his friends and followers that he was quitting Bosso.

The 32-year-old didn’t state any reasons for “leaving”, but it was reportedly linked to non-payment of players’ salaries and the club executive’s reluctance to give them a US$100 pay increase.

Despite reports of the pair quitting Bosso, the club acknowledged having financial challenges resulting in its failure to pay salaries and indicated that it was dealing with the Masuku and Sibanda issues internally.

Defence stalwart Peter Muduhwa and veteran midfielder Winston Mhango also reported for work yesterday and are expected to be at training.

Former Soccer Star of the Year Joel Ngodzo, Adrian Silla, Andrew Mbeba and Mbongeni Ndlovu were among notable absentees.

Goalkeeper Future Sibanda, defender Andrew Tandi, utility player Pritchard Mphelele, strikers Keith Mavhunga and Washington Navaya are expected to travel to Bulawayo today from their various homes.

Future, Tandi and Mphele are coming in from Hwange, with Mavhunga travelling from Harare and Navaya from Gweru. — @ZililoR