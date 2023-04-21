Highlanders release 2023 playing kits

Bongani Ndlovu

[email protected]

The new Highlanders Football Club’s 2023 playing kit is out.

The traditional black and white Zebra strip, the symbol of Highlanders, has been retained, it is this strip that Bosso uses for most of their home games and some away matches.

Last season, Highlanders had an all black kit as their second home jersey, whose design they have improved.

The second home kit is black at the top that fades into white from the centre to the bottom of the jersey.

For the Zimbabwe giants away kit, Bosso will use an all white kit with the top having some black patches.

Highlanders has replaced the all red alternative kit with a predominantly white kit that has a red hem and collar.

