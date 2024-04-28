Highlanders return to winning ways

Brandon Moyo at Barboufields Stadium

AFTER collecting just a single point from a possible six in their previous two games, Highlanders have found form again with a convincing two nil win over Harare giants CAPS United on Sunday afternoon.

Two first half goals which came within three minutes of each other were all the inspiration that the Kelvin Kaindu mentored Bosso side needed to collect three points on home soil.

The two goals came from Andrew Mbeba and Mckinnon Mushore.

Bosso looked the better of the two teams from the onset and were rewarded with three points and a clean sheet.

There was one glaring from the Highlanders starting line up. Their skipper, Ariel Sibanda was benched for Raphael Pitisi who managed to make an impact on his first match of the 2024 Castle Larger Premier League as he managed to keep a clean sheet.

There were starts for Prince Ndlovu and Mvelo Khoza as well.

Looking threatening on their attacks, the home side – donning their traditional black and white strip were almost rewarded in the 12th minute when Andrew Mbeba tested Tonderai Mateyaunga with a free-kick. The Makepekepe shot stopper tipped the effort over the bar for a corner kick.

Off the corner kick re-bound, the Bosso90 graduate, Khoza unleashed a thunder-strike which hit the woodwork.

Mbeba would break the deadlock in the 25th minute with a header off a brilliant Khoza cross to give Bosso the lead.

Four minutes later, Devine Mhindirira showed his class once again as he dribbled past a couple of CAPS United players before letting loose Mushore who calmly slotted home from close range to double Highlanders’ lead.

It would be the last goal of the match.

Seemingly under pressure, Lloyd Chitembwe was forced to make an early change. In the 37th minute, Kingsley Mureremba replaced veteran Devon Chafa.

At the start of the second half, Makepekepe made a triple change. Ralph Kawondera, Courage Sithole and Junior Bunjira come in for William Manondo, Phineas Bhamusi, and Wayne Makuva respectively.

Just after the hour mark, Pitisi was brought into action as he saved a header from close range.

Soon after, Bosso made their first change of the match; Godfrey Makaruse came in for Archford Faira.

In the 66th minute, Pitisi would go on to deny Lot Chiwunga again. CAPS got a corner kick but they failed to capitalise.

Bosso made yet another change with Mason Mushore coming in for Brighton Ncube.

Both sides would get a couple of chances but it would go on to end two nil in favour of Highlanders.

Teams:

Highlanders:

Raphael Pitisi (gk), Mvelo Khoza, Archford Faira (Godfrey Makaruse, 63mins), Andrew Mbeba, Peter Muduhwa, Melikhaya Ncube, Lynoth Chikuhwa, Mckinnon Mushore, Brighton Ncube (Mason Mushore, 65mins), Devine Mhindirira, Prince Ndlovu (Gillian Nyathi, 89mins)

CAPS United:

Tonderai Mateyaunga, Hastings Chapusha, Eric Manokore (Innocent Zambezi, 58mins), Bruce Kangwa, Godknows Murwira, Devon Chafa (Kingsley Mureremba, 37mins), William Manondo (Ralph Kawendera, 46mins), Phineas Bhamusi (Courage Sithole, 46mins), Wayne Makuva (Junior Bunjira, 46mins), Rodwell Chinyengetere, Lot Chiwunga.

