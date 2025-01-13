Highlanders set for constitutional changes at AGM

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

HIGHLANDERS is gearing up for significant changes, with proposed constitutional amendments set to be ratified at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on January 26.

The amendments aim to modernise the club’s constitution, aligning it with contemporary standards and best practices in club management.

During an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) at the team’s clubhouse yesterday, members were given the opportunity to review and propose changes to the constitution.

The meeting was closed to the media and general public, and Highlanders’ secretary-general, Morgen Dube, refrained from disclosing details of the discussions, as the club opted to keep their cards close to their chest.

“The meeting was a success, and we’re happy with the progress made. We have been working on these amendments for some time now, and it’s good to see that our members are engaged and willing to participate in shaping the future of our club.

“We’re looking to strengthen our leadership and decision-making processes, and to ensure that our constitution is aligned with modern best practices. We’re confident that our members will support these changes, and that they will help to take our club to the next level,” he said.

Zimpapers Sports Hub, however, understands that the proposed amendments focus on updating various aspects of the club’s governance and management. One of the key changes proposed is a longer waiting period before new members can participate in club decisions, aiming to prevent individuals from joining and immediately influencing outcomes.

Additionally, changes to executive titles are also under consideration, with the objective of enhancing the club’s governance and management structure.

The amendments also address the issue of overlapping roles between the Chief Executive Officer and the secretary-general, which have, in the past, appeared to duplicate responsibilities.

This move is expected to strengthen the club’s leadership and decision-making processes.

The proposed amendments will be presented for ratification at the AGM on January 26, marking a significant milestone in Highlanders’ efforts to modernise and strengthen its foundation.

Meanwhile, elections for the office bearers are scheduled to take place on February 2, 2025 at the Highlanders Sports Club, with aspiring candidates required to obtain nomination forms from the club office by January 18, 2025.

Only two positions — vice-chairman and treasurer — are up for election.

A refundable fee of US$200 is payable, which will be refunded if the candidate secures more than 10 percent of the total votes cast. —@innocentskizoe