Highlanders should harness and translate their following into money

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS need to embark on a full commercialisation drive to become self-sustaining and not depend on handouts as has become the case following the end of their sponsorship deal with NetOne.

With their huge fan base, Bosso can easily become one of the richest clubs if they can fully harness and translate their following into money.

Recently formed FC Platinum which belongs to Mimosa Platinum miners, are now self-sustaining after forming a commercial division, FC Platinum Holdings.

Two years ago, Nyasa Big Bullets of Malawi where former Dynamos and Warriors’ mentor Callisto Pasuwa is head coach, embarked on a commercialisation drive to make the club self-sustaining.

Nyasa chief executive officer Fleetwood Haiya said then that his club would focus on partnerships and not just sponsorship.

“Times are gone for teams to be looking for sponsors and instead we should talk of a win-win situation where products will be promoted and Nyasa Big Bullets will be benefitting from the marriage.

“We will be selling products like zitenje that our mothers put on, caps, scarfs, shirts and everything that we have on the table,” Haiya said.

He indicated that they targeted registering not less than 300 000 supporters.

If Highlanders can adopt a similar template and target number of supporters per year, surely all their financial problems will become a thing of the past.

Club membership must be driven by volumes and Bosso membership fees must be reviewed downwards to attract as many members as possible.

The membership fees have turned Bosso into an exclusive club.

What is the benefit of being a Highlanders member if one can’t attend the club’s annual general meetings and if one can’t vote for the club leadership?

Once Highlanders have partners, it’s them who will then source club regalia and various Bosso branded items with members buying those at subsidised prices.

Highlanders need to come up with a model that will see their brand carrying them through the worst economic upheavals like other clubs that have a far less following compared to them.