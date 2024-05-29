Highlanders stand guided by finances, coach requests

Lovemore Dube, [email protected]

THE Highlanders executive will defer to the coaches’ requests and availability regarding their game plan for the next transfer window.

Chairman Kenneth Mhlophe stated in an interview with Zimpapers Sports Hub that the technical team makes decisions on player signings and releases without interference from the executive.

Bosso are currently ranked fourth in the Castle Lager Premiership with 22 points, seven points behind log leaders Manica Diamonds. The team needs to step up its play to contend with the top clubs in the league.

Highlanders lost Mbongeni “Mr Commitment” Ndlovu to FC Platinum, which weakened its defence and exposed a weaker area of play.

The technical team is seeking a gritty anchor man to partner with Peter Muduhwa, a more creative midfielder and a third striker to assist top goal scorer Lynoth Chikuhwa and Brighton Ncube.

Chikuhwa is sitting on seven goals, while Ncube has netted five times.

The technical team will inform the administration of its transfer requests and finances will determine the potential acquisitions.

Mhlophe called on supporters to assist in raising funds for the team’s growth and development, as his executive believes in young players’ potential to develop with game time.

Although the team needs improvement, the club ranks second in striking and fourth in defence in the league.

Mhlophe is optimistic about the potential for growth and development and urged the Bosso family to work together to bring the team forward.

“We will hear from our coaches in the next days or weeks before the window opens what their requests are.

“Every administration wants a stronger team all the time to stand the heat in the league, but being no fundis and being in an environment where there is clear role definition, it will be up to the technical department,” said Mhlophe.

“We would like to appeal to our loyal and club-loving supporters to help raise money towards strengthening the team. We have a month before the window opens, and it would be good to have a ‘kit’ from where to draw funds for that purpose.

“Club members must feel free and assured that what is intended for club strengthening will go towards that purpose.

I head an administration that wants transparency and the trust of members. It is their team, and I invite them to take an active role and ensure that we work together in meeting the technical team’s request for new faces,” he said.

He reiterated his executive’s support for head coach, Kelvin Kaindu and sporting director, Madinda Ndlovu.

Mhlophe said the rebuilding process at the club following the departures of Rahman Kutsanzira, Ray Lunga, Brighton Manhire and Ndlovu appears to be on track.

“We lost some good players with experience and maturity. We have gone to our reserves and plucked out youngsters who have shown promise. I am delighted that the coach has given them a taste of Premiership football, and they look on course to develop with more game time.

“We ask our loyal fans to give the boys support. Every experienced player was once a rookie with no game time until a coach trusted their potential.

“We are a club that wants to do football business and the greatest asset is young players from whose sale we can benefit,” said Mhlophe.

He was satisfied with statistics, which show Bosso having the second-best strike force and fourth-best defence in the league.

“Figures don’t lie and we are not that bad and I believe we can do better.”

He said it was touching to see fans still thronging Barbourfields Stadium in large numbers and hundreds following the team to all corners of the country.