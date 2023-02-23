Highlanders supporters donate borehole equipment

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

STAUNCH Highlanders Football Club supporters Jabulani Ndlovu and Mpumelelo Nkomazana have donated borehole installation equipment which will be fitted on the Clubhouse’s second borehole.

The duo presented the equipment which includes two motors, 100m flex cable, poly pipe, sky rope and base plate connectors to Highlanders’ chief executive officer Ronald Moyo at the club offices on Wednesday.

The pair also pledged to cover installation fees.

Highlanders said the gesture will go a long way in irrigating the clubhouse grounds.

“In support of the vision to revamp our Sports Club training grounds, staunch Bosso fans Jabulani Ndlovu and Mpumelelo Nkomazana donated borehole installation equipment and further pledged to provide labour for the installation of our second borehole,” said Bosso in a statement.

Highlanders have been working on revamping their training fields with the first one that is close to Fife Street having been commissioned. Highlanders’ first team and juniors use the field for their training.

The other two training fields have overgrown grass that needs to be cut.

Bosso have in the past lamented the lack of water for irrigating their grounds after the rain season. [email protected]