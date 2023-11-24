Highlanders suspends office staffer over ‘insubordination’ claims

Lovemore Dube and Raymond Jaravaza

HIGHLANDERS FC have suspended long serving finance officer Sihlalisiwe Mnkandla for alleged insubordination and suspected fraud.

The Highlanders board and executive were due to meet last night to discuss the suspension amid allegations that all is not well in the club’s finance department.

Only recently a club internal audit volunteer Bekezela Ngoma quit after refusing to agree to unethical accounting practices which he said would prejudice the club.

Ngoma confirmed that he had tendered his resignation and would only return if the committee sticks to good accounting principles.

Mnkandla was told on Tuesday morning by the club executive to stop reporting for work with immediate effect.

She is accused of failing to avail financial documents requested by auditors looking into the club’s books for the 2023 financial year.

Last year Mnkandla allegedly dragged her feet when asked to provide similar finance documents to auditors thereby delaying the exercise.

This time the club executive took exception to what they considered insubordination when she again failed to avail the required finance documents.

This year the auditors wanted to start the exercise early and were surprised when she decided to leave the office at the time they had requested to meet her to get the documents.

This has riled the executive and board members who could not present a statement of accounts at the club’s annual general meeting in January this year.

Asked to comment on the suspension, club spokesperson Nozibeli Maphosa said: “We are not aware of the allegations.”

She could however not say whether or not Mnkandla was at work yesterday but sources insist she is on suspension.

Mnkandla’s suspension comes hot on the heels of an adverse opinion that was presented by the club’s auditors- PNA Chartered Accountants

The auditors said at the beginning of the year that financial books at Bosso were in shambles.

Israel Moyo, an accountant by profession, who has also been the club’s secretary-general, is said to be the most unpopular man within some corridors of the club after revealing the many ways the club is being prejudiced financially.

A close source confirmed that Mnkandla was told to stop reporting for work until her case is finalised.

“With the upcoming elections next year around the corner, a lot is happening at the club and it’s not surprising that the finance lady has been suspended after she was accused of withholding finance documents wanted by the auditors,” said the source.

Mystery also surrounds the whereabouts of a card printing machine amid reports that 80 cards have mysteriously disappeared ahead of the January elections.