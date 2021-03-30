Highlanders take delivery of juniors kits

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS FC have taken delivery of the juniors’ sponsored kit that is part of a two-year sponsorship deal with local company Caldice Investments (Private) Limited.

Through its Eyethu Fruits and Veg business venture, the company, which also bankrolled the Highlanders’ clubhouse grounds rehabilitation project, signed a two-year deal with the club a fortnight ago.

The two-year-deal will see Eyethu Fruits and Veg providing playing kit for the Highlanders’ Under-13, Under-15, Under-17 and Under-20 sides as well as the entire technical staff.

The club’s Under-13, Under-15 and Under-17 teams compete in the Zifa Provincial Juniors League, while the Under-20 side (Bosso90) are in the Zifa Southern Region Division One League.

Bosso took delivery of the branded kits last Thursday from Eyethu Fruits and Veg manager Shyleen Dube, who presented the kits to Highlanders chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube and youth teams manager Smart Moyo.

“We would like to thank Eyethu Fruit and Veg for coming on board, especially during such a difficult time. They will kit youth teams from our Under-13s to the Under-20s. This sponsorship will cover a huge gap because it speaks to the expense of taking care of buying playing kits for our youth teams.

“In the past, our Under-20 side would use a recycled kit from the step down kits from the first team. We are glad that now they will have their own kit. Kits are not only in the laws of the game, but they are also important in terms of uniformity, confidence and for the players to always look clean, clear and smart,” Bosso chief executive officer Dube said.

Eyethu Fruit and Veg manager Shyleen Dube said their objective was to give back to the community while growing their brand.

“We are also grateful to Bosso for giving us the opportunity to fulfil our mandate of giving back to the community. We hope this partnership will inspire future stars of Highlanders. This partnership is not about money or value attached to the sponsorship, but it is all about seeing Highlanders’ juniors looking beautiful and smart,” she said. — @ZililoR