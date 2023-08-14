Highlanders through… Ariel stars in neighbours’ Chibuku duel

Highlanders FC’s Ariel Sibanda saves a Panashe Shoko effort during the penalty shootout of the Chibuku Super Cup first round match against Bulawayo Chiefs FC at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

Highlanders 2-2 Byo Chiefs

(Highlanders win 6-5 on penalties)

ONCE again veteran Highlanders FC goalkeeper and club captain Ariel “Mangoye” Sibanda chose Barbourfields Stadium to showcase his breathtaking goalkeeping prowess when Bosso beat city neighbours Bulawayo Chiefs 6-5 in a Chibuku Super Cup first round penalty lottery that was witnessed at Emagumeni yesterday.

The pulsating match which had all the ingredients of a cup derby match, ended two all in regulation time.

And in the penalty shootout Sibanda turned hero when he saved two and scored the opening one.

Within the 90 minutes of the nail biting encounter, Chiefs were thrust into the lead by veteran ex-Warriors skipper Danny “Deco” Phiri courtesy of a deeping free-kick that Sibanda punched into his net when the game was 13 minutes old.

Thereafter, Bosso restored parity through Lynoth Chikuhwa after a goal mouth melee with the clock on 16 minutes.

It was not long that the Bulawayo football giants went into another lead when McKinnon Mushore found the back of the net after a brilliant move that involved ex Bulawayo City duo Melikhaya Ncube and Elshamaar Farasi.

After the breather, ginger-haired and speedy Matare reduced arrears for Amakhosi Amahle after Highlanders dependable defender and vice-captain Peter Muduhwa had been found wanting inside the 12 yard box.

With the two clubs taking the game at each other, it headed to the dread lottery where Sibanda, Brighton Manhire, Mushore, Muduhwa and stocky forward Stanley Ngala converted from the spot for Bosso.

With lanky Andrew Mbeba missing, Bosso, however, booked their Chibuku Cup quarter-final berth after their goalminder summoned all his skills to deny Mandlenkosi Gasela and Panashe Shoko from 12 yards to send scores of their followers into a delirium.

Billy Veremu, Mthokozisi Msebe, Felix Moyo, Ayanda Ncube and Phiri are the only Chiefs players that managed to beat Sibanda from the spot.

“It’s always good to win but I must say it was an exciting match. With a new coach Bulawayo Chiefs played well. We didn’t know what to expect from them. However, it was quite an exciting game and I’m happy for my boys,” said Bosso head coach Baltermar Brito in the process embracing his opposite number Johanisi Nhumwa.

“We had planned well for this game and I’m happy to say the boys came to the party. It was an exciting match and I look forward to build up from this game. We had planned for the penalty lottery but it was unfortunate we lost,” said Nhumwa.