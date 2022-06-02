Highlanders to unveil new head coach before Sunday

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS say they will unveil their new head coach before Sunday’s league game against Harare City at Barbourfields Stadium.

Club chief executive officer Ronald Moyo on Thursday said: “I am glad to announce that we have finished the process of going through the candidates. We have settled for a coach who will be unveiled before the Sunday match.”

He could not be drawn into divulging more details on if the new coach is a local or foreigner.

Highlanders have been in the hunt for a coach after sacking Mandla Mpofu two weeks ago.

Assistant coach Joel Luphahla has been in charge of the team in the interim, but cannot assume the role of head coach as he does not have the required Caf A licence.

More to follow……..